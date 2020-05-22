Naruto Introduces its New Otsutsuki Villain

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally debuted a new chapter of the manga, and introduced Naruto fans to a brand new Otsutsuki threat. As Boruto and Kawaki trained to learn more about their Karma marks, the latest arc of the series has brought the fight to whole new levels as Kara's group begins to implode now that the surprise traitors, Kashin Koji and Amado, have finally made their move. Amado has been filling Naruto and the others in on more information about their enemy, and revealed the named of the mystery Otstsuki Clan member teased before, Isshiki Otsutsuki.

A previous chapter had seen Jigen's Karma form evolve to a completely new Otsutsuki Clan member form that supposedly belonged to Kaguya Otsutsuki's partner. This was confirmed in Chapter 46 of the series as Amado details that Isshiki Otsutsuki came to Earth alongside Kaguya years ago but has since been hiding out in Jigen's body.

As revealed before, Isshiki and Kaguya came to Earth as a pair like the other members of the Otsutsuki Clan but Kaguya betrayed Isshiki for one reason or another. On the verge of death, Isshiki stumbled on a wandering monk (who happened to be Jigen) and shrank himself with his forbidden jutsu and planted himself within Jigen's brain.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Isshiki eventually gained control of Jigen's body, and has essentially taken over Jigen's body completely. But his transition isn't complete as Jigen's body can't handle the full scope of Isshiki's power, and that's what the Karma mark was for. This is why Kawaki is being raised as a Karma user so that one day he'll become the host body for Isshiki's power. But at least Isshiki is leaving a big weak point that could eventually be exploited in battle.

This explanation may confirm the identity of the mystery Otsutsuki Clan member some time ago, but surprisingly, it also confirms that Isshiki's body still physically exists within Jigen's host body. Unlike Momoshiki, Isshiki still has a chance of being beaten if you can destroy his physical body. He still has his back up with Karma, but there's a chance here.

What do you think? Is this new Otsutsuki Clan threat easier to deal with than the others? Why do you think he was betrayed by Kaguya? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.