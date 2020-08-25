Boruto Pairs Up Naruto and Sasuke for Another Major Fight

✖

The invasion of Konoha has begun as a civil war rages within the ranks of the nefarious ninja collective known as the Kara Organization, and it's going to take Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha once again teaming up to take down the leader of the villains who is by far the most powerful opponent that they've ever faced. With chapter 49 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, it's clear that Jigen is going to take some serious elbow grease in taking down the Otsutsuki Clan member known as Isshiki, who is searching for a new body following a life or death battle in prior chapters!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Jigen has landed in Konoha and with him comes a whole new set of problems for the Hidden Leaf Village. In his previous battle with Kashin Koji, who was revealed to be the clone of Jiraiya, the Otsutsuki member who was piloting Jigen's body, Isshiki, was forced to take drastic measures to survive the encounter. Burning out the Karma in his body, Isshiki only has a few days to live in his body at this point, giving himself a massive power boost but needing a new vessel if he wants to live to fight another day.

(Photo: Viz Media)

In the past, Naruto and Sasuke fought against Jigen and even at this "lesser state", the two mainstays of the Masashi Kishimoto franchise couldn't defeat the leader of the Kara Organization, with the member of the Uchiha Clan being nearly killed and the seventh Hokage being sealed away. Luckily, both got better but they're in perhaps a far more dangerous situation now as Jigen is searching for a new body in Kawaki.

The finale of the latest manga chapter sees Boruto teleport both Isshiki, along with his father Naruto and his mentor Sasuke, to a new environment where the Hidden Leaf won't be wrapped in their sure to be devastating battle. Naruto and Sasuke have been a formidable team time and time again within the history of the Hidden Leaf, and even with Boruto at their side, it's going to take everything they have to defeat the leader of the Kara Organization.

Do you think this latest Konoha team up will be enough to take down Kara's leader? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.