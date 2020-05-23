Naruto Teases Kashin Koji's Unnatural Origins

✖

After ending its last chapter on a major cliffhanger teasing a battle between Kashin Koji and Jigen, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations teased even more of Koji's unnatural origins with its newest chapter drop. Fans have had several theories as to who Kashin Koji could potentially be after he was first introduced to the series as one of the members of Kara, and things only got more complicated when Kashin began to use moves and summons that were very similar to Naruto's former mentor, Jiraiya. This was especially true in the latest chapter that drew closer parallels between the two than ever.

The previous chapter of the series ended with Kashin Koji declaring that his reason for existence was to take out Jigen, and Chapter 46 of the series fleshes this out even more so by teasing just how literal this is. It's looking more likely than ever that Kashin Koji might even have been created by Amado.

Chapter 46 opens with Kashin Koji confirming that he was created to kill Jigen, and stated that it was his "supreme objective" and reason for existing. Jigen berates him for being like a tool used by Amado, and Kashin brushes this with the fact that he's been used as a tool because "that's what shinobi are." This can be taken both quite literally and metaphorically, so which one is it really?

(Photo: Shueisha)

Taken at face value, Kashin is literally a being created for the single purpose of infiltrating Kara (of which there are precedents). If that's the case, was he created by Amado for their dual plan or was he created by someone else who was aware of Kara's true plans? On the other hand, this could just be his way of saying that he's been raised from birth for this purpose. It could be his singular mission as a shinobi.

He could have been "created" in that sense to one day take down the Otsutsuki Clan, or he could have been literally "created" for the upcoming battle to come. But what do you think? Is Kashin Koji a created being? Is he just a shinobi who has been biding his time for this single mission? What do the ties to Jiraiya jutsu mean? What is really being said here between Jigen and Kashin Koji? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

