Boruto Surprises Fans with Kashin's Strangely Familiar Moves

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga has given us a titanic fight between Kashin Koji and Jigen of the Kara Organization, with fans stunned at the abilities that Koji shows off during the battle, bringing him closer to the idea that this villain is somehow connected to Naruto's departed mentor, Jiraiya. With Kashin revealing that he was created specifically to eliminate Jiren, the power structue within the Kara Organization and the Otsutsuki seems to be in question! As Amado seeks sanctuary within the Hidden Leaf and reveals more secrets about Kara, it will be interesting to see who is the victor of this ninja battle!
It's Getting Real
Naruto, Sumire, Kawaki & Boruto reacts to Kashin Koji! I still can’t believe Naruto said this. If it ain’t Jiraya he has to be related to him. Because this is Jiraya’s student were talking about, Naruto seen everything and know everything about Jiraya.
It’s getting real. pic.twitter.com/hP9LqpPb9N— GanG (@Ganruto) May 20, 2020
Kashin Earning His Keep In The Series
look at naruto's face he cares so much about boruto😭😭 man i loved this chapter. jigen's backstory tho i really feel bad for him now🥺 and kashin koji was badass 😂10/10 chapter pic.twitter.com/z2vV4g4t5P— sahil✨ (@hatakefox) May 20, 2020
The MVP
Boruto Chapter 46 is an undisputable 10/10. I love how the manga is deepening Kaguyas character by adding a plot point that will surely be expanded upon. Moreover, the concept of rebirth through karma was fascinating to me as it impacts everyone. Kashin Koji was the MVP though🔥 pic.twitter.com/1lG3iIdi09— Nick (@KonohaCrew) May 20, 2020
We Need It ASAP
I need this guy's backstory like no cap. Kashin Koji is the one of the biggest mystery I've seen so far and his parallel with Jiraiya is interesting. His backstory will serve for good storytelling and the fact that scientific ninja tools is surrounding this makes it awesome! pic.twitter.com/jPORkM4VzR— Darkside / BORUTO SZN 🙌🏾 (@DarkKageXL) May 20, 2020
A LOT Was Revealed
#BORUTO CH 46: This chapter revealed a lot. The identity of Jigen Just how powerful Kaguya was The truth of the karma seal Boruto and kawaki destinies and Jigen vs Kashin Koji. A fantastic chapter that will be amazing animated.
Once again the manga continues to deliver heat pic.twitter.com/aDdE39VT5D— Rasen - Ex Otaku Soldier (@RasenRendanX) May 20, 2020
The Chapter Delivers
Amazing chapter!!! Boruto chapter 46 delivered on Jigen vs Kashin Koji!! I still have slight issues with how Isshiki was defeated, but this was still great stuff!! Chapter review will be out later today!! 9.5/10. #BORUTO #BorutoCh46 pic.twitter.com/x3ruwBnHPU— JigenMander (KARA'S HERE) (@MitchelWoods719) May 20, 2020
A Simple Request
Pretty dope boruto chapter— YungDbreezy/Son Whoaku (@KidKinsey) May 20, 2020
PLEASE DONT LET KASHIN KOJI BE JIRAIYA, as cyborg built to fight like him is fine
That boy isshiki yolked up jigen😭😭
Naruto and sasuke hopefully learn a new sealing technique or something to kill the ohtsutsuki pic.twitter.com/ed2PEOchsq
