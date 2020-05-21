Boruto Surprises Fans with Kashin's Strangely Familiar Moves

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga has given us a titanic fight between Kashin Koji and Jigen of the Kara Organization, with fans stunned at the abilities that Koji shows off during the battle, bringing him closer to the idea that this villain is somehow connected to Naruto's departed mentor, Jiraiya. With Kashin revealing that he was created specifically to eliminate Jiren, the power structue within the Kara Organization and the Otsutsuki seems to be in question! As Amado seeks sanctuary within the Hidden Leaf and reveals more secrets about Kara, it will be interesting to see who is the victor of this ninja battle!

What do you think is the mystery behind Kashin Koji? Do you believe he is actually a resurrected Jiraiya or perhaps his offspring? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!