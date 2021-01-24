Boruto Reveals Momoshiki's Dark Plan for Kawaki

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has clued fans into Momoshiki Otsutsuki's dark plan for Kawaki in the newest chapter. The previous chapter of the series saw Kawaki throw himself into the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki in order to save Naruto, but although Isshiki was successfully defeated it didn't mean they were out of the woods yet as Momoshiki took the opportunity to awaken within Boruto's body once more. Setting his sights on Kawaki, it's soon revealed that even if Kawaki had the Karma mark removed from his body he's still a prime target for the Otsutsuki.

Chapter 54 of the series picks up from the cliffhanger that saw Momoshiki stab Sasuke in the eye, and Kawaki is left being the one taking the fight into his own hands when both Sasuke and Naruto are temporarily out of the picture. But that's exactly what Momoshiki wants as he wants to use Kawaki as a sacrifice to the Ten Tails and forge a new divine fruit.

When Kawaki begins fighting against Momoshiki in the newest chapter, Momoshiki confirms that Isshiki Otsutsuki had been thoroughly defeated by their previous efforts. But he also confirms that Kawaki's body has progressed to the right point. He says the extraction has progressed far enough for "it" to work, and reveals that even without Karma Kawaki is still very much an Otsutsuki host.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Noting that Kawaki's body has become at least 80% Otsutsuki, without Karma the data from the clan is still progressing within his body. And with Momoshiki using Boruto as a host body, this means he plans to feed Kawaki to the Ten Tails in order to grow a new Divine Tree and bear a new fruit. So Momoshiki is planning to do to Kawaki was Isshiki was planning to do to Boruto.

Thankfully, Kawaki is able to awaken Boruto from within Momoshiki's take over and end the fight for now before that can happen. But it's clear that even though they though Kawaki had been freed from danger by defeating Isshiki, neither he or Boruto is out of the woods until Momoshiki is either removed or defeated within Boruto's body somehow before he can find the Ten Tails.

