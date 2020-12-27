Boruto Reveals How Much Naruto Means to Kawaki

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest chapter revealed just how much Naruto means to Kawaki. Kawaki has been one of the most intriguing pieces of the puzzle in the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and this comes to a head with the newest chapter of the series now that Isshiki has managed to capture Kawaki while using Naruto as bait. But while Kawaki coming to his side in an attempted rescue already went to show how Kawaki feels about Naruto, the newest chapter of the series takes this forward by showing just how much Naruto has changed Kawaki's life.

The newest chapter of the series picks up immediately after Kawaki makes his way to the battlefield, and Isshiki tries to get a hold of him. But when Isshiki then raises the stakes by threatening to kill Naruto, Kawaki puts his own life on the line in order to save the teacher that he's bonded with over the course of his time living with the Uzumaki family.

Kawaki has shown improvements to his usual harsh exterior ever since he was taken in by Naruto. Although Naruto had originally opened his home to Kawaki as a way to better keep an eye on him, Naruto's actions began to break through Kawaki's shell. Not only did he offer him his previous artificial arm (that he still infuses with chakra), but he began training Kawaki in how to use jutsu.

As Isshiki begins to threaten Naruto's life, Kawaki begins to have a series of intense flashbacks. One sees him hiding for Jigen who is yelling for him in the same angry way, and the second shows how it compares to Naruto's warmth. The flashback shows Naruto telling Kawaki about how he sees a lot of himself in him, and then agreeing to become his jutsu teacher following the fight with Delta.

Kawaki then approaches Isshiki to save Naruto, and declares that he'd rather die than live in a world without the Hokage. But thankfully that's not necessary as Kawaki revealed that it was a shadow clone and he managed to buy them time for Isshiki to run out the rest of his remaining life and save Naruto.

Kawaki has taken some major lumps to save Naruto in the past, and now this final gambit shows that Kawaki will go even further to repay all of the kindness Naruto has shown him during his time there.