Boruto Explains How to Break Otsutsuki Transformations

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations explains how it's possible for Boruto and Kawaki to break out of the Otsutsuki transformations in the newest chapter. The previous cliffhanger of the series left Boruto in a uncertain state as Momoshiki Otsutsuki was able to take over his body once again. This time, however, it's quickly revealed that he has much more control over Boruto's functions than he did previously. It's because Karma has progressed in his body to such a degree that Boruto is no longer able to hold it back unless he's completely conscious. But there's a way out.

Chapter 54 of the series sees Momoshiki continue to take over Boruto's body to an even more extreme state than before, and the second time he's been able to do so has given him that much more of his prior abilities in Boruto's body. But there's also a much easier way out of the takeover too as Boruto exploits the growing Otsutsuki horn out of his head to free his body.

Momoshiki confirms that the Karma mark has progressed in both Boruto and Kawaki's bodies to an extreme new point (even if Kawaki has had the mark itself extracted from his body), and is even stronger than he seemed the last time. But as Momoshiki fights against Sasuke and Kawaki's combined efforts, Sasuke begins to realize there's a weakness in that Momoshiki is trying to keep his body free of chakra.

Once he ends up absorbing some chakra, Boruto ends up regaining consciousness within his body. With Boruto taking back control of his body, Boruto then breaks the horn sprouting out of his head. On a hunch, Boruto thought it would help and it ends up doing just the trick as breaking the horn breaks Momoshiki's connection with Boruto's body. This goes as far as ending the forced Karma transformation as well.

Now that Boruto knows this works for sure, it'll be much easier to deal with Momoshiki next time he takes control. But at the same time, knowing the others will be going for that major target means Momoshiki will be even more on the defensive next time around. It also begs the question of whether or not the other Otsutsuki can be dealt with in such a manner. But what do you think?

