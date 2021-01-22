Boruto Promo Teases the Aftermath of Isshiki's Downfall

✖

While the anime for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is dipping its toes into the Vessel Arc, which introduces the Hidden Leaf Village to the fan-favorite character known as Kawaki, the manga is already deep into the war against the Kara Organization with a new promo exploring the world following the conclusion of the latest battle! With Kara's leader, Isshiki, aka Jigen, running into a serious roadblock in the latest battle against the strongest ninjas of Konoha, fans are left wondering how the series will progress now that the landscape has changed astronomically from what we once knew!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

In the latest installments of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen epic, Isshiki had apparently died, unable to absorb the body of Kawaki in time in order to transfer his spirit to the ninja who has become the latest addition to the Uzumaki family. With the downfall of Jigen, the future of Kara is up in the air, especially with the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki making his play for world domination as he resides within the body of Boruto. Delivering a crippling blow to Sasuke by taking one of his eyes, it seems as if the villain residing within the son of Naruto might be the new "big bad" for the series!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this new promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which gives us some hints as to the future of the franchise now that the Kara Organization has been delivered a crippling blow with the loss of their leader, Isshiki:

In this months VJump issue, we have a special edition double spread banner, showcasing all the major fights and events that have occurred so far, from Ao vs Team 7 to Isshiki vs Naruto, Sasuke & Boruto. Most noteworthy information is what’s been provided for Code and Amado(1/2) pic.twitter.com/n2UA1xborU — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 20, 2021

Who do you think will take Isshiki's place in the future of the Hidden Leaf Village? Are you hyped for the continuation of the Vessel Arc in the anime for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha!