Boruto Cliffhanger Questions Kawaki's Feelings About Karma

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been making things pretty complicated with Isshiki Otsutsuki now fighting Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke in the search for Kawaki, but the series might have added yet another wrinkle to the situation as the newest cliffhanger for the manga questions Kawaki's feelings about Karma overall. Karma had been an interesting power since it was first introduced, and fans were then introduced to Kawaki alongside of it as the majority of his time in the manga has been spent strengthening his Karma power as the hopes of giving him a way to defend himself in battle.

But with his Karma mark and power stripped away from him to bring Isshiki Otsutsuki to the surface and save him from Karma's ultimate fate, Kawaki seems to be experiencing second thoughts as he might have preferred himself with the Karma power. At least that's what it seems like in the newest chapter.

Chapter 51 continues the fight between Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke and Isshiki, and it's here that everyone learns more about the Otsutsuki's plans. With Boruto firmly in Isshiki's sights so that he could be sacrificed to the Ten Tails, Kawaki begins to stir and begins to lash out at Amado as he worries about Naruto and the others.

Amado suggests that Kawaki's not angry at his own powerlessness through all of it, but instead is experiencing grief over losing Karma. This seems like a wild suggestion, but it's kind of understandable. It's been established that Kawaki had no chakra control or jutsu of his own before being trained by Naruto, and that must have been a tough pill for him to swallow in the current ninja laden world Boruto: Naruto Next Generations takes place in.

Before finding out the true purpose of the mark, Karma made Kawaki strong and even found him a temporary reprieve from his terrible situation with the Uzumaki Family. Karma's power, cursed as it is, brought him lots of good fortune so he must be fighting himself about these conflicting feelings. Then the question is what Kawaki will choose to do with these feelings. If he decides to go back and reclaim his karma mark thus far, it might just lead to the destructive vision of the future that we see in the beginning of the series.

