Boruto Brings Kashin Koji to the Anime with Brutal Introduction

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally brought Kashin Koji to the anime with a brutal introduction! The first new episode of the year for the series has officially kicked off the much anticipated Vessel arc that takes the Kawaki saga from the manga with new material specific for the anime. This also means that characters like the remaining members of Kara that we have yet to see in action came to the anime as well, and one that fans had wanted to see the most was Kashin Koji as he's one of the key characters of the saga overall.

Episode 181 of the anime series officially brought Koji to the anime as part of Kara, and it's here that we see he's already on a much different level than the two members we had been introduced to over the course of the Kara Actuation arc, Victor and Deepa. In fact, his first mission in the anime is to essentially close the book on that arc by eliminating Victor from the picture.

The episode begins with a meeting that reveals the full line up of Kara's Inner members that include Kashin Koji and Victor amongst them. They're being told that the Vessel had been lost following the airship's crash in a prior episode, and it seems that it's all being pinned on Victor despite his protests. In a way, it's Jigen's method of punishing him for his treasonous actions throughout the Kara Actuation arc.

But the real punishment comes right after the meeting when Koji appears in front of Victor. Before Victor can activate any of his rejuvenation jutsu abilities, Koji quickly strikes his chest with a kunai. Silently, Koji then uses a fire jutsu on him that burns faster than Victor's body can recover and heal itself from it. In the midst of his screams, Koji mentions that there was no way Victor would be able to scheme without Jigen knowing it and destroys the fly Victor had managed to steal the Vessel's data with.

This scene not only demonstrates how terrifying Kara can truly be, but presents a much more pressing threat going forward if Victor could be dealt with so easily following Orochimaru's struggle to do so before. But what did you think of Kashin Koji's introduction to the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!