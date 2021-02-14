Boruto Cliffhanger Introduces Kashin Koji to the World

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced Kashin Koji to Team 7 and the rest of the world with its newest episode's cliffhanger. Boruto Uzumaki and the rest of Team 7 have been embroiled in one of their most intense missions to date as they have had to fend of the mechanically assisted assassin, Ao. Following Ao's return to the franchise with its look back on the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War, it was soon revealed that Ao was actually one of the Outers of Kara and was tasked with retrieving the Vessel from the wrecked air ship.

Upon finding that Konohamaru and the others had come to the location as well, he has now been tasked by Kashin Koji to eliminate them completely. With the fight against Team 7 now over and Ao has admitted he has lost the fight at the end of the newest episode, it seems Kashin Koji is going to make good on his claim to just take out the lot of them with Episode 186's massive cliffhanger:

Kashin Koji Summoning! I wanted to see it! But i guess i have to wait till next week#boruto pic.twitter.com/BBOCpa2MNb — Jackson ジャクソン {KAWAKI SZN} (@Boruto4life) February 14, 2021

With the Vessel arc finally bringing all of the members of Kara to the anime, fans had been particularly excited to see Kashin Koji in action because of how big of a role he plays in the original manga release of the series. But for anime fans, Koji has quickly made a name for himself as one of the group's most dangerous members. Essentially acting as a cleaner for the group (taking out one of their traitors with his first appearance), this cliffhanger is an extension of it.

What's more curious about Episode 186's cliffhanger, however, is the summoning jutsu that Koji uses upon his arrival. With the confirmation that Ao had been defeated by Team 7's teamwork, he uses a summoning jutsu to summon a Steam Toad in order to not only get rid of Ao but the members of Team 7 as well.

Knowing how deadly Koji is makes this cliffhanger all the more intense, but what did you think of it? Excited to see what's to come in the next episode of the series? How are you liking the Vessel arc so far?