Boruto Cosplay Fiercely Brings Sarada to Life

One Boruto: Naruto Next Generations cosplay has fiercely brought Sarada Uchiha to life. The sequel series introduced a whole new generation of fighters stemming from the characters in Masashi Kishimoto's original Naruto series, and while Naruto's son gets the majority of the attention in the new series, one character fans had definitely fallen in love with is Sasuke and Sakura's daughter, Sarada Uchiha. Throughout the series, fans have seen how Sarada and Boruto work together with Mitsuki and Konohamaru as part of the new Team 7, and Sarada has placed a crucial role in many of their victories in battle.

Sarada has then become one of the fiercest characters in the sequel series overall as she's made her goal to become the Hokage one day clear, and this fierceness is one fans want to see grow further into the future of the series. It's this same fierceness that artist @alexy_sky_ has tapped into with some equally as fierce cosplay on Instagram, and it just goes to show how the fighter would work well in a live-action adaptation in the future!

If the franchise ever did decide to break out into a live-action adaptation, it will probably be with the predecessor series first but there would be some major benefits to starting out with the sequel. In fact, the anime adaptation for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is running stronger than ever as it's finally started its massive Vessel arc pulling in events from the original manga release of the series. It's here that Sarada and the rest of Team 7 will continue to shine.

Sarada broke through into a new evolution of her Sharingan abilities in the first couple of bouts Team 7 had with a member of Kara, and there will be even more fights for the team going forward against even stronger members of the insidious group. Sarada, Boruto and the others will continue to evolve their strengths and abilities, but the challenges will be getting much tougher as well.

Where does Sarada rank among your favorites in newest generation of shinobi introduced in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Would she make a good Hokage in the future of the franchise?