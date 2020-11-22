Naruto: Watch Sarada Unlock New Sharingan Form in Boruto

✖

Boruto has been on a very interesting adventure since he graduated ninja academy. With Team 7 and his father on his side, Boruto has faced a lot of difficult enemies, and the same goes for his best friends. After all, Sarada has faced many of the foes Boruto has, and it seems their latest enemy helped her unleash a new Sharingan form.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans came face-to-face with Deepa. The Kara member has ben making things difficult for the Hidden Village with Victor, so it is no surprise Team 7 was set on stopping the pair. As for Boruto and Sarada, they had a grudge against the baddie, and the latter ended up training hard enough to get here second tomoe during their rematch.

THERE IT IS!! SARADA ACTIVATES HER 2T FOR THE FIRST TIME!! YOOSH pic.twitter.com/KC3TJ2Xm0L — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 22, 2020

The scene in question happens when Boruto is about to take a hit from Deepa. The attack is intercepted by Sarada who diverts it, and she tells Deepa this battle will not end like the last. It will be him who loses, and she emphasizes that point by unleashing her two-tomoe Sharingan.

This version of the Sharingan has been a long time coming for Sarada, so fans are hyped to see it. After all, it is a physical representation of all her training. The additional tomoe makes her Sharingan even more powerful. Clearly, it helped her show Deepa has far she's come as the villain began taking her seriously once Sarada unveiled the form. And if the heroine keeps up at this pace, she will unlock her third tomoe before long.

