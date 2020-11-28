Boruto Drops Clever Reference to Naruto's Land of Waves Arc

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations dropped a clever reference to one of the biggest moments of Naruto's Land of Waves arc in the newest episode of the series! The anime has officially reached the end of its Kara Actuation arc as Boruto and Team 7 found themselves fighting against two members of Kara in a series of intense battles. These fights have challenged Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki more than any fight they have been a part of, and a moment during the climax called back to a famous Naruto and Sasuke moment in Masashi Kishimoto's original series.

Episode 175 of the series saw Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki in a major rematch against Deepa. But while they have gotten stronger through training, Deepa revealed that he was holding back before and nearly dealt Boruto a fatal blow, but before this happens however, Sarada swooped in to save him much like her father once saved Naruto back during the fight against Zabuza and Haku.

Love it when I see these references🤩 pic.twitter.com/RNU5H2Uddj — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 22, 2020

The newest episode of the anime brought the fight against Deepa to an intense new level as both sides were revealing new techniques to the other. Deepa's was far deadlier as he was able to charge his stone shots into a deadly new piercing form, and he was too fast to allow Boruto to charge up his new Compression Rasengan in time. He ends up pinned down on the ground.

Completely frozen in fear, Boruto's nearly hit by Deepa's super attack. But suddenly, Sarada runs in and takes the hit instead of Boruto. Not only is this huge because it awakens her second Tomoe, but it gave fans some major flashbacks to when her father Sasuke once saved Boruto's father from a fatal blow in the same way. Although putting them together side by side does highlight how less bloody the fights seem to be in the new generation overall.

Sarada might take after her father, but her dreams are far different from his. In fact, saving Boruto here was another way of declaring to herself that she will be the Hokage someday.