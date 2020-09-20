Boruto Reveals Deepa's Secret Jutsu Ability

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now in the middle of its first big arc fighting against the members of Kara, and the newest episode of the series finally revealed the secret jutsu ability of the original Kara member made exclusively for the anime, Deepa. When the Kara Actuation arc was first announced, it was revealed that it would be an original arc for the anime that would incorporate an introduction to the members of Kara in a different way than in the original manga. It also introduced us to a brand new member of Inners, Deepa.

Deepa has been one of the most peculiar pieces of the Kara Acutation arc thus far since we don't really have prior knowledge of what exactly he's capable of like the other members we had seen in action in the manga. But in the newest episode, the key to his strength was revealed as Deepa explains that he can manipulate carbon.

Episode 166 of the series sees Boruto and the rest of Team 7 directly clashing with Deepa and other member of Kara that we'd already seen in the manga, Victor. Deepa's abilities were shown in full force as he explains that the carbon he takes into his body can then develop super-dense molecular bonds that he then turns into stone that he can cover his body with.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The strength of Deepa's body had been teased before as he fought Omoi's group with just his fists alone, and even managed to block a katana slash with just a punch. But this explanation revealed that he can modify his body in a way we have yet to see in the anime. Couple this with the fact that he can summon much of this carbon at will, and he's clearly a force to be reckoned with.

This first member of Kara is one of Boruto's toughest opponents yet, and it opens up to the kind of abilities that the other Inner members of Kara have. While fans of the manga are aware of what might be on the horizon, this is the anime's way of demonstrating just how fearsome Kara is going to be. But what do you think?

What do you think of Deepa's secret jutsu ability? Surprised to see that he was so strong and overpowered compared to Boruto and the others? Is there going to be a way to stop his carbon ability?