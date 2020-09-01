Naruto Brings Back Omoi to Fight in First Major Kara Skirmish

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brought Omoi back to the anime with the newest episode and threw him right into the first major skirmish against a member of Kara in the anime. As the anime original Kara Actuation arc continues, we have begun to see one of the Kara members making their way through the same town that Boruto and the others are in search of the Hashirama Cell. The newest episode finally reveals this member in full, and showed off a little of what he can do. Unfortunately in his wake is Omoi.

When we had last seen Omoi he was a bodyguard for Darui, who had become the Fifth Raikage. He and his team had been investigating the Hashirama Cells as well, and thankfully recognized Boruto and the others before a full fight could break out. But when they try and track down the actual cell thieves, Deepa arrives.

Appearing completely uncloaked for the first time in the anime, Deepa reveals that he's been killing everyone who figures out his identity. Omoi tells Boruto and the others to head after the cell thieves, and thinks his team will be enough to take on Deepa. It's soon made clear, however, that this is not the case.

Ordinary attacks won't work on Deepa! 😱⚔️👊 pic.twitter.com/w5eef9Wsgs — BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS (@Boruto_EN) August 31, 2020

Deepa's method of attack is punching, and we see how his fists are strong enough to counter Omoi's blade. Deepa is a Kara member specifically made for the anime to be the central foe of this original arc, so there is not much prior information as to what kind of strength and tricks he's hiding. But with this first fight, we can see how strong Deepa is as he's both stronger and faster than Omoi's team. He even takes one of their lightning jutsu traps head on without flinching. This is even before Deepa is taking things seriously as well, so who knows what else he's truly hiding? What do you think?

Were you surprised to see Omoi brought back in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Did you expect him to get into the first major fight against a member of Kara? What's your first impression of Deepa so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.