Boruto Makes a Snappy Comeback with this Team 7 Combo Move

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been putting Team 7 through the ringer as they hunt for the Hashirama Cell during their latest mission, but the newest episode features a pretty snappy comeback for them with a slick combo move. Team 7 has been exploring a new region as they hunt through the black market Hashirama Cells being sold and distributed, but they have come across some major trouble as a group of quadruplets has been doing everything they can to steal the cell for themselves. This means even using deadly forbidden jutsu to do so.

The newest episode of the series sees that happen exactly as Boruto and the other members of Team 7 are trapped in a dome thanks to one of the quadruplet's deadly jutsu. Sacrificing himself to summon a powerful chakra eating beast, Team 7 join together to put a stop to this beast with a pretty nifty combo.

After Sarada uses a lightning jutsu to cover Mugino rushing in on the beast, Mugino then grabs it by the mouth and holds it in place. Hoping that his chakra would be enough to sustain him while the beast continues to steal it, Mugino then buys Boruto and Konohamaru enough time to hit it with a double Rasengan.

BEST EPISODE OF THE ARC SO FAR 100%! MUGINO’S RESOLVE, TEAM 7’s Combined attacks and A NEW OST. 10/10 #boruto pic.twitter.com/qDKYzORzNE — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) September 6, 2020

Mugino has been a key addition for the Kara Actuation arc, and because the anime has started the Kara saga in a much different way than seen in the manga, Mugino has entered the series at a much earlier point than expected. It's clear through moves like this why he's such a key addition to the series as a whole, but seeing him in action before he's supposed to in the manga is a good way to further flesh out his connection to Team 7 before the real fights against Kara begins. But what do you think?

What did you think of Team 7's latest combo in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? How well do you think Mugino fits in as a part of the team? What are your thoughts on the Kara Actuation arc so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!