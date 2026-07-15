Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 36 Preview Hints at a Major Betrayal in Its New Arc

It is that time of the month when a new Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter is about to be released, and, following its usual pattern, the series has unveiled a teaser for its next installment. Chapter 36 is set to be released on July 20, 2026, and will continue the new arc, which sees Boruto and Sarada’s plan being put into motion. The previous chapter saw Boruto proposing a bold strategy that would place Sarada, someone close to him, in a threatening position. While that was the expected direction for the story, the preview for the new chapter has added another narrative as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newly released preview actually emphasizes the mysterious character, Kashin Koji, who has been helping Boruto and Konoha Village thanks to his prescience. While Koji has emerged as one of Konoha’s most trusted allies, recent events have shown that he has been using his own methods to achieve the desired results. It seems that, moving forward, Koji is going to double down on those methods, as the new preview hints at him making a concerning move that Shikamaru is unsure of, suggesting a betrayal of trust among them as the series heads into its new arc.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 36 Ventures Into Dangerous Territory With Betrayal

Image courtesy of Shueisha

The new preview, featuring Koji and Shikamaru, depicts the latter worrying about what exactly the former is planning to do, as Koji remains silent while Konoha’s sensory unit reports an attack. The attack is speculated to be similar to past incidents involving Kara. Thus, it is easy to speculate that Kashin Koji, who used to be a member of Kara, could be behind it. There are many reasons to believe that, especially since Koji has displayed some killer intent toward Kobu, the representative of the Fire Nation’s Daimyo. Perhaps he is taking matters into his own hands to resolve the situation, as his prescience might suggest that Konoha would be better off with Kobu dead.

Meanwhile, this attack could be something entirely different, involving Code planning to abduct Sarada, as Boruto had suggested. Perhaps, to ensure that Code follows through, Koji may have secretly aided him, hoping to capture him afterward. There are many possibilities that could come from Koji’s actions, but whatever he is doing appears to be in the hope of resolving Konoha’s problems, even if it means betraying the trust he has built to carry out such a harsh plan.

It will be exciting to see where this narrative takes the series, especially as it dives into a major new arc with a new villain. Koji has already showcased his willingness to do whatever it takes to achieve the goal of destroying the Divine Trees, and it is evident that, if doing so involves betraying Konoha’s trust, he will do it. If that happens, it will also affect his dynamic with Boruto. If anything, this preview suggests that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will enter far tenser territory from Chapter 36 onward, and fortunately, the chapter will be arriving very shortly.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!