Dandadan Is Officially Back With a New Physical Release Ahead of Season 3

The beloved Shonen Jump+ manga, Dandadan, written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, was released five years ago on April 6th, 2021. The series has reached new heights of popularity thanks to the incredible adaptation by Science SARU. The anime captured viewers’ hearts from the first episode with its eccentric story, lovable characters, breathtaking animation, and, of course, one of the best opening themes of all time. The second season reached its conclusion in September last year with one of the most shocking cliffhangers ever, as the story sets up a crucial arc.

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While fans await the anime’s return in 2027, the official website of GKIDS confirms the first season’s Blu-ray DVD release. It was released in Japan in January last year, but fans in the U.S. will finally be able to get their hands on it. A collector’s and a standard edition are available for pre-order ahead of its official release on July 14th, 2026. The collector’s edition comes with character art cards, a die-cut sticker, and a 32-page booklet. Meanwhile, both additions also include special bonuses such as interviews with the staff and crew, creditless openings and ending themes, and more.

Dandadan Is Commemorating It’s 5th Anniversary

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The manga is celebrating its 5th anniversary this year, with exciting new surprises for fans. It was confirmed in May 2026 that the series will be getting a stage play adaptation for the first time, and the announcement was made on the same day as the anniversary.

An official website has been launched to share all the information about the stage play. It also includes a message from Tatsu, which reads, “It’s being made into a stage play! Thank you so much! I never imagined that Dandadan would be made into a stage play! This is all thanks to everyone who has been supporting us! The staff and cast are all wonderful people who are making this happen! Please come and experience the excitement of the Dandadan stage play!”

Additionally, the staff members also shared their thoughts on the first-ever stage play of this globally renowned series. The play will be held in August and September 2026 in Tokyo and Osaka, respectively. Further information will be shared at a later date, but it will only be held in Japan. Meanwhile, global fans might get a glimpse at the characters and the first look before the play.

Dandadan Is All Set For Its Best Arc in Season 3

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The previous season left several questions unanswered after the introduction of a mysterious girl who was controlling the gigantic Godzilla-like robot. While the anime has always been action-packed, it will get even more intense in the third season since it will be adapting the Space Globalists Arc.

The arc has been heavily foreshadowed since the Cursed House Arc in Season 2, as the anime has already made it clear that there’s an impending threat Momo and the others will have to face soon. The Space Globalists is the longest arc in the manga so far, spanning across 47 chapters, which reveals the burning questions about the mysterious girl and the strange alien that controlled everyone in the Kito family.

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