It’s Been 3 Years Since Studio Ghibli Released This Award Winning Film & We’re Still Waiting for Them to Top It

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most celebrated anime directors in Japan’s industry, taking his films to a global audience. He is also the first anime director to win the Academy Awards, and his films remain iconic to this day. As the co-founder of Studio Ghibli, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Miyazaki contributed the most to the studio’s legacy. Established in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and Isao Takahata, the studio has created some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. The studio is known for its gorgeous animation, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. Studio Ghibli’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush landscapes, fluid movement, and expressive characters featuring breathtaking scenes.

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Over the years, Miyazaki has announced his retirement several times, but he always finds himself working on something new. The director is famous for his passion and dedication towards his work, as fans can’t stop expecting new films from him. His 2023 film The Boy and the Heron was supposed to be his last, but shortly after the film’s success, Miyazaki confirmed he would continue working on another film. While the studio hasn’t officially unveiled any updates on Miyazaki’s upcoming work, Suzuki confirmed that the director hasn’t stopped working this entire time.

What Is The Boy and the Heron About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

A bizarre but breathtaking reflection on trauma and grief, The Boy and the Heron takes us on a colorful (and sometimes dark) journey to a new realm alongside its main character, Mahito. Although Mahito’s adventure gets off to a slow start, it doesn’t prevent it from leaving a powerful impression. It unpacks the importance of healing and breaking cycles, but it also digs into larger conversations, including environmental problems. The film is undoubtedly deserving of its Oscar, though its plotting and world-building isn’t as impressive as its animation and overarching themes. That places it just below two slightly stronger offerings.

Although Miyazaki turned 85 this year, he is not letting his age slow him down at all. Even so, despite his energy and ambition, he often finds himself not feeling well. During those days, it’s common for him to lose motivation, but the legendary director picks himself back up again in no time. While his upcoming film remains a mystery, he kick-started 2026 with a new visual. Additionally, the Panorama Box is his latest work, which he created specifically for the exhibition and includes several gorgeous new illustrations by him.

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