Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s Final Chapter 35 Preview Teases the Next Villain of Its Major Arc

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is gearing up for its next installment, Chapter 35, which is scheduled to release on June 19, 2026, and has released another preview teasing what is to come in the next arc. With the chapter only a couple of days away, this serves as the final preview for the upcoming installment. The first preview depicted Sarada and confirmed that her eyesight is getting better, which could be due to her glasses adjusting to her worsening vision. The main attraction of that preview, however, was the appearance of a mysterious shuriken, hinting that it could belong to either Boruto or Kashin Koji, who may want to prepare Sarada for a power upgrade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This makes a lot of sense considering that, despite her potential, Sarada was unable to contribute much in the latest battle. This means she needs training to control her power and become more useful. Training arcs usually follow heroes undergoing rigorous preparation before facing the enemy that has troubled them the most, and perhaps the final preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 35 has also confirmed who that villain could be. It was always evident that Sarada’s archenemy is the Human God Trees, Hidari, and the preview teases that he could become the major villain of Sarada’s training arc.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 35 Final Preview Teases the Perfect Villain for Sarada’s Training Arc

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The new preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 35 depicts Hidari alongside the leader of the Human God Trees, Jura. The latter is curious about what Hidari is reading, and while Hidari claims that he is not reading but merely looking, Jura is surprised by what has caught his attention. Although it is not clear what Hidari was looking at, it could be related to the Hidden Leaf Village and his desire to devour Sarada. One possible book he could be examining is The Tale of the Gutsy Shinobi, which features a protagonist named Naruto. This may all be in preparation for Hidari’s next move against Sarada. Since he is modeled after Sasuke, his curiosity about Naruto is completely understandable, given the dynamic between Naruto and Sasuke.

Perhaps Hidari is planning to embody the role of the villain that Sasuke ultimately never became in the Naruto franchise. However, the strongest indication that Hidari is the next major villain stems from the fact that the series appears to be heading toward a training arc for Sarada, and there could be no more fitting opponent than Hidari. With his emergence as the villain of this arc and Sarada ultimately prevailing, it would help establish her as the prominent new Uchiha of the series, surpassing her father and previous members of the clan in some ways. If that is not the case, however, Hidari’s actions may instead suggest that he is beginning to switch sides.

Given that the Human God Tree entities are naturally curious individuals, Hidari’s development through whatever he is reading, combined with the complexity of being modeled after Sasuke, gives these beings the potential to evolve in either direction. Hidari emerging as an ally and helping Sarada become the greatest new Uchiha could also prove to be the key to her growth. Either way, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex appears to be leaning toward a training arc for Sarada, and whether as a villain or an asset, Hidari seems poised to play a central role in enhancing the arc. It will be intriguing to see how this storyline develops.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!