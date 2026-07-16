Shonen Jump’s Wave of Cancellations Hits Four Major Series This Month (& One Is a Huge Surprise)

2026 is only halfway over, but even so, many Shonen Jump series have been cancelled before the year is even over. Launched in 2014, Shueisha’s official manga platform, Shonen Jump+, has been serializing original shonen series alongside catering to other manga demographics. Several manga on the platform are globally renowned, such as Dandadan, Kaiju No.8, Spy x Family, and many more. Since there are so many options for readers to choose from, several manga don’t get the attention they deserve. Unfortunately, series that don’t perform well are often discontinued abruptly.

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While Shueisha almost never officially declares a manga is getting axed, it’s easy to notice the reason when a story reaches an anticlimactic conclusion in just a few months after its debut. Just last year, the platform concluded several dozen series, and it appears 2026 has been following the same pattern.

Shonen Jump+ Is Ending More Series in July

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

This supernatural horror-comedy manga is written and illustrated by Kazuki Hiraoka. The story centers around Mokume, a first-year college student with a passion for occult stories and legends. She tracks down Kugutsu, an older student who is famous for attracting all kinds of urban legends. She soon joins the Occult Club and looks for all kinds of urban legends. The series is episodic in nature, as it tackles Japanese folklore and urban legends, leaning much heavier into humor rather than mysteries or deep psychological horror.

Following the manga’s conclusion, the same X handle confirmed two more cancellations. The God Before Me by Shou Kunoda reached its conclusion on July 12th, 2026, while Money Forest by Kyohei Tawara will be ending next week. Both are obscure series, not well-known among international readers.

Why Does Shonen Jump Abruptly Cancel Manga?

Courtesy of Shueisha

The primary reason behind such cancellations is definitely popularity, since the publishing company faces certain damage if it continues a manga with no scope of catching the reader’s eye. With the digitalization of manga series on a globally accessible scale, the competition is intense.

They also need to clear slots for other upcoming series that might have more chances of being successful. However, even famous series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer don’t even manage to hit the 300-chapter milestone and conclude the story with steady progress, and a lot of factors play out in this.

Unlike the golden era of shonen manga, where series like One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, etc. were allowed time to develop the story naturally, modern manga are pitched with a clear idea of an ending in mind. Reader preferences have changed over the decades, with many new manga enthusiasts preferring to read several fast-paced and short series instead of spending months on longer and slow-burning shonen.

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