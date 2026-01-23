Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Sets Up Its First Major Death (and Fans Are Rooting for It)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s manga is finally raising the stakes higher than ever, setting the stage for a death in a controversial position. Ever since the second Boruto manga began, it has managed to surprise fans in almost every chapter. While the series initially shocked readers with Boruto’s massive power upgrade after the time skip, other characters have also received the spotlight. The story has explored different elements as well, such as Sarada and Sumire’s friendship amid their shared feelings for Boruto. However, the series’ strongest element so far has been its action, delivering back-to-back fights against the Divine Trees.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the number of battles, the stakes have largely remained unchanged. The series attempted to shock readers by placing Inojin Yamanaka in a dire situation, even going as far as creating a literal hole in his stomach, only for him to be miraculously saved by Himawari. While deaths have occurred, they have been limited to the enemy side. This feels like an oversight, given that the shinobi are fighting ultimate beings, where casualties should naturally raise the tension of this perilous narrative. Now, it appears the series is finally ready to address this by setting up the death of a human character, handled in a highly controversial way that many fans are surprisingly rooting for due to that character’s position.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Is Setting Up Its First Death in a Political Way

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kobu was introduced in the Boruto manga as the advisor to the Daimyo of the Land of Fire and has been involved in Konoha’s affairs on a strictly political level. His role has been entirely political, as he has been working relentlessly to identify the traitors allegedly aiding Boruto. However, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 30, titled “All Them Nuisances,” escalates the situation when Kobu demands Shikamaru’s presence despite Mamushi’s ongoing attacks on the village, posing a serious threat. This has naturally led fans to resent the character, with many hoping he finally recognizes the danger of the Divine Trees and the Hokage’s vulnerable position.

Given Kobu’s unreasonable interference and his insistence on continuing interrogations during a major attack, Kashin Koji steps in and forces Inojin to take control of Kobu’s body, pushing him into the conflict. The chapter ends with Mamushi turning hostile toward Kobu, who is currently possessed by Inojin. Kobu’s political importance makes his potential death especially significant, as it could become a politically impactful loss that shifts perspectives in Konoha’s favor, forcing the Land of Fire to acknowledge the true threat posed by the Divine Trees. However, with Inojin in control of Kobu’s body, such a development would be highly controversial if a young ninja were to carry that burden.

The irony lies in the fact that Inojin is a character who already faced an apparent death earlier in the Boruto manga. While the situation itself is controversial, placing a young, still-learning shinobi like Inojin, who is closely working with Koji, in this position could shape his character for the rest of the narrative. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex can move in several directions from here, but if it ultimately leads to Kobu’s death, it would mark the manga’s first truly controversial human death and elevate the series to an entirely new level.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!