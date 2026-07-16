Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Will Disappoint Fans For One Reason

A year after its Japanese premiere, the first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is all set for its global streaming date. Following its massive success in Japanese theatres, the film made its international debut in September of the same year and eventually became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. The Infinity Castle is the longest and most intense arc of the series, as it focuses on the fight against the Upper Moons. Now that all the Demon Slayers are trapped inside an endless labyrinth, all they can do is fight the demons waiting to crush them. The arc features several intense battles as it spotlights almost all of the main characters. Naturally, as the protagonist, Tanjiro can’t be left behind from the action. He fought his biggest battle ever in the film, where he teamed up with Giyu Tomioka to defeat Akaza.

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Tanjiro’s fight against Akaza was built up since the Mugen Train Arc when the demon killed Kyojuro Rengoku. Tanjiro wasn’t only devastated by the loss, but he couldn’t stand Akaza mocking Rengoku. The two crossed paths in the Infinity Castle once again, and the demon realized how powerful Tanjiro had become since then. It wasn’t only Akaza, but even Giyu witnessed Tanjiro’s overwhelming powers that could be considered on the same level as a Hashira.

Tanjiro Won’t Have a Fight in Upcoming Demon Slayer Films

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It wasn’t the first time Giyu and Tanjiro joined hands for a mission, but unlike the Mount Natagumo Arc, they were both fighting on almost an equal level. The fight was intense, and the duo wouldn’t have been able to survive if they didn’t have each other’s back. However, even after giving their all and suffering countless injuries, they weren’t able to win against Akaza. In the end, Akaza regained his memories as a human and decided to self-destruct so he could finally be at peace. The film ends after both Giyu and Tanjiro passed out, setting the stage for other battles.

The second part will continue the story as the other characters, including the Hashira, will encounter more Upper Moons. However, the animation studio has remained silent on the upcoming films so far. The streaming date of the first installment was announced during this year’s Anime Expo, but the anime didn’t share any updates on the sequels.

The first part of the film featured three major battles, but there’s more to come in the upcoming films. Now that the streaming date of the first installment is closer than ever, fans might expect a new update by the end of the year. Although Anime Expo doesn’t plan on sharing any updates on the sequel, there’s still Shueisha’s Jump Festa to look forward to, which is held in December every year.

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