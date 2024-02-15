Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 Preview Released

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has changed the game for the son of the Seventh Hokage. Thanks to the powers of Eida, the former Kara Organization member who has a serious crush on Kawaki, former friends of Boruto Uzumaki are now enemies. With the previous chapter of the manga ending with Boruto preparing to take on one of his former best friends, a new preview has arrived for the seventh chapter of the Two Blue Vortex. As the shonen sequel series continues, series creator Masashi Kishimoto doesn't appear to be holding anything back.

Warning. If you have yet to stay up to date on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for this article. Unfortunately, the Two Blue Vortex hitting the small screen with an anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed at this point. Following the latest series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, deciding to go on hiatus, recent news revealed that Studio Pierrot is aiming to focus on anime adaptations on a more sporadic basis. Originally the first Boruto series released episodes on a nearly weekly basis, but with Pierrot having more projects such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Black Clover on its plate, it makes sense that animators would need more time to work.

Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 Preview

Boruto's official website shared a new preview for its next chapter, focusing on Kawaki and Mitsuki. While Kawaki and Mitsuki were former friends of Boruto Uzumaki as a part of Team 7, things have drastically changed. Mitsuki might be under Eida's spell, but Kawaki is aiming to eliminate all members of the Otsutsuki, which he believes includes the son of the Seventh Hokage.

While Boruto clearly spent his time wisely during the years between the end of Naruto Next Generations and the beginning of the Two Blue Vortex, it would appear that Mitsuki has been doing the same. Thanks to Eida's spell, there's no love lost between the two former members of Team 7 and Mitsuki appears to be ready to test his strength against Boruto's.

Who do you think will emerge victorious between Boruto and Mitsuki in the next chapter? Do you think Two Blue Vortex might make its anime debut sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Naruto Official