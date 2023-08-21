Naruto Celebrates Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Debut With New Promo

The Naruto franchise has expanded with a new sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is celebrating the release of its first chapter with a first trailer celebrating everything that happened in the first half of the manga! The Boruto sequel manga has kickstarted a new era following a lengthy hiatus as Boruto Uzumaki has been away from the Hidden Leaf Village for quite some time. With 80 chapters under its belt, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ended its run in Shueisha's V-Jump magazine with the promise that the highly anticipated timeskip would finally be coming next.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has officially debuted its first chapter, and it's been revealed that three years have passed since the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It's been quite a wait for fans too, and that means they might need a potential refresher over everything that went down in the first half of the series. Helping fans hype up everything that happened before and teasing what's coming next, you can check out the special promo celebrating Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's manga debut below:

How to Read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 is now available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's Manga Plus app as it releases with V-Jump magazine in Japan. The series is on a monthly release schedule much like the series before, so fans will want to check out each new chapter as soon as it hits. It features a three year timeskip since Boruto left the Hidden Leaf Village, and he teased that he would spend his time training in order to get a control over Momoshiki Otsutsuki's power and be able to fight back against Kawaki and Code.

Things have changed quite a bit for the Hidden Leaf Village as well. Due to Eida's Omnipotence powers, everyone in the village now not only believes Naruto Uzumaki to be dead, but think Boruto killed him. Making matters worse is that now they believe that Kawaki is Naruto's rightful son as well. All the while Kawaki has been keeping his secret for this entire time. It's just a matter of seeing how it all unfolds in the sequel from here on out.

