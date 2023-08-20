Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Confirms How Long Timeskip Was Before Sequel

Boruto has officially kicked off its new sequel manga series after a lengthy hiatus, and the first chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has confirmed how much time has passed in the timeskip since the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! The first part of the Boruto manga came to an end with 80 chapters under its belt and a tease for the next phase of the series. Boruto had been marked as the one who killed the Hokage, and had thus become a fugitive of the Hidden Leaf Village. Declaring that he'll instead train and be ready for the next fight, a lot of time has passed since.

This final cliffhanger was the tease that we would finally get to see the timeskip that got teased at the very start of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the first chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex confirms this is the case as much time has passed since we have seen the characters last. In fact, it's revealed by Sarada Uchiha that it's been three years since Boruto Uzumaki left the Hidden Leaf Village due to his fugitive status.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Naruto: Boruto Two Blue Vortex Timeskip Explained

When we had last seen Boruto Uzumaki, he was leaving the Hidden Leaf Village together with Sasuke Uchiha with the desire to train his power to become strong enough to defeat both Code and Kawaki and somehow fix everything that Eida had changed with the power of her Omnipotence. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 confirms it's been three years of training for Boruto, and Code has apparently been chasing after him for two years (and has since left the Hidden Leaf Village alone for the most part as he's been focusing more on Boruto).

But with the final moments of the chapter, the calm for the Hidden Leaf Village is coming to an end as well as Code has decided to make his invasion of the Hidden Leaf Village. He's decided that he's tired of chasing Boruto after two years, and wants to bring the fight to him. This brings Boruto out of hiding for the first time as well as he steps into the village for the first time in three long years a much changed person than before.

How do you feel about the start of Boruto's timeskip for Two Blue Vortex so far?