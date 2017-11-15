BTS Is Back In America: Here’s Their U.S. Schedule For The AMAs

It’s about time! K-pop sensations BTS have arrived in the U.S., and fans from around the world have their eyes centered on the 7-member group. After racking up numerous accolades for their latest album, BTS is preparing to make their live debut in the U.S. during the American Music Awards. BTS will take part in a packed schedule before and after the event airs, so here’s everything you need to know about the boys’ schedule.

After arriving in Los Angeles today, BTS did their recording for The Late Late Show with James Corden. The group is confirmed to be a musical guest on the talk show, but there is no confirmed air date for their episode. The Late Late Show has informed fans the episode’s release date will be announced shortly.

On November 15, BTS will do a live outdoors performance for Jimmy Kimmel Live. The concert will be included in a later episode of the late-night show on November 20.

November 17 will see BTS do a live radio show in the U.S. The group will be speaking with Mario Lopez on the actor’s show ON.

As for November 19, BTS will be busy with the American Music Awards themselves. The group will be performing live on-stage during the event and walk its red carpet beforehand. BTS is slated to perform “DNA,” the first single off their recent album Love Yourself.

A day after the American Music Awards, BTS will then appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 20. The following day will see the group do their recording for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The latter episode is expected to debut on November 27.

November 24 will also see BTS take part in another special event with two popular U.S. artists. The group will release a remix of their song “Mic Drop” with Steve Aoki and Desiigner this month. There is no word from BigHit Entertainment if the drop will come with any accompany music video or release party in the U.S. BTS is slated to attend the Mnet Asian Music Awards on December 1, so the group’s time in America will be very short but jam-packed with events for fans.

Are you ready for the new faces of K-pop to take over America?