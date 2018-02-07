Backstreet Boys Admit They’re All Big Fans Of BTS

Backstreet Boys are back, and they have a thing or two to say about the state of boybands these days. In a recent livestream, the ’90s icons were asked if they knew about the music industry’s most-talked about boyband BTS, and Backstreet Boys said they all know of the group.

In fact, its members are big fans of the K-pop sensations!

During a Twitter chat, Backstreet Boys members AJ, Nick, Howie, and Kevin were asked what they though of BTS. Nick said the group is a “huge” fan and that they all love the guys.

“We are huge fans of BTS. We love them. Actually, Aoki played us one of their songs that hasn’t been released yet. It’s a remix he did in the studio,” the singer revealed.

However, the band did stop there. Nick went on to invite BTS to one of their extended Las Vegas residency shows on the strip.

“We want to actually invite the guys out to one of our show in Vegas. So, BTS? All the way, baby!”

Can you say legends supporting legends???? Backstreet Boys love BTS, they’ve already heard one of their new songs with Steve Aoki and they want BTS to come out to Vegas with them!!!!! What kind of dream is this????#iHeartAwards #BestFanArmy #BTSARMY @BTS_twt — 방탄소년단 아미 (@BTS_ARMY_INT) February 6, 2018

Of course, fans of BTS are excited to see the K-pop group get recognition from a veteran boyband. When BTS was doing press in the U.S ahead of the American Music Awards performance, one of its members even shared their undying love for the ’90s group.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, J-Hope broke into a Backstreet Boys’ song after BTS was asked about their own boyband obsessions. The rapper sang an on-point rendition of “As Long As You Love Me” so maybe J-Hope will get to remix that classic pop track in the future, yeah?

