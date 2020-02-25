BTS Loves the WWE and Wants to Meet John Cena

When you are as famous as BTS, you can meet whoever you want and that includes WWE legend John Cena. The K-pop group is often called the biggest band in the world, and their legion of adoring fans prove its true. Over the last year or so, BTS has worked with stars like Sia and Lauv, but a new interview with the band reveals the members have yet to meet Cena despite their best attempts.

The story came from a recent interview which BTS did with Jimmy Fallon. The host had BTS on for a special subway performance, and he asked the members all sorts of questions submitted by fans. It was there the leader RM said the band wants to meet Cena at a concert, and the late-show host was clearly taken by surprise.

As RM explains, the group is a huge fan of the WWE star, and Cena has not been shy about his love for BTS. In the past, the wrestler-actor has posted videos of himself speaking Korean to greet BTS. He has gone viral several times for posting pictures of J-Hope on Instagram, and it seems his message of love has come across to BTS.

And if you doubt that for even a minute, just wait and watch Jungkook give his best Cena impression. The maknae does a great job, and you know Cena would give two thumbs up to the performance.

Over on Twitter, the wrestler took time to respond to BTS and their request to meet. “Pardon my language but HOLY SH*T!!! Jimmy Fall as if I couldn’t love you any more!! BTS are huge WWE fans!! Hope one day we can meet,” Cena wrote.

Given his enthusiasm, it is hard to imagine Cena not meeting BTS before long. The only thing standing in the way is scheduling. Currently, Cena is busy with The Suicide Squad as director James Gunn tapped the actor for the DC film. BTS is just as busy since they released their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, last week to critical success. But if the stars should align, maybe BTS Army will get to hear Cena and Jungkook do a joint impression one of these days!

Are you excited for BTS to finally meet Cena? Do you think Jungkook would be willing to wrestle the WWE icon?