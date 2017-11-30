How To Watch BTS’s Appearance On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Tonight is the night, Army! If you are hoping to catch BTS make their first appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, then you better set an alarm. The k-pop group will take part on the program tonight, and here's the low-down on how to watch the show.

If you are in the US, then you have a few ways to check out the CBS series. The show airs nightly on cable, so you can check your local listings to find which channel The Late Late Show comes on for your service. The show comes on at 12:37 a.m. EST and runs for an hour.

You don't have a cable subscription? That isn't a problem for CBS series any more. Earlier this year, the network revealed its streaming service CBS All Access. The program, which you can find here, gives fans access to Live TV and CBS All Access Original programs. You can sign up for a free trial online and use it to tune into The Late Late Show tonight.

us trying to figure out what time #BTSxJamesCorden airs around the world pic.twitter.com/7mhAqnvtTM — The Late Late Show + BTS = 😍 (@latelateshow) November 30, 2017

If you are out of the US, there is still a way to keep up with the show. The website US TV Now offers various cable packages for ex-pats outside of the country. The program has various packages, but its free bundle includes CBS. You can check out the website here and sign up for the basic bundle if that suits your needs.

Of course, The Late Late Show will also provide its clips to fans online. The show is good at sharing content on Youtube after its latest episode has aired. You can find the late-night series' channel here and subscribe ahead of time.

BTS's appearance on The Late Late Show marks the latest the hugely popular group has done in the US as of late. The band came stateside earlier this month to make their live televised debut in America on the American Music Awards. BTS also did pre-recorded interviews and performances for shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and more.

Are you excited to see BTS on late-night with James Corden? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things k-pop and anime!