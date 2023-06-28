Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode Count Revealed

Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the many anime franchises coming back with a new season as part of the upcoming wave of new anime releases for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Bungo Stray Dogs has revealed how many episodes Season 5 will be sticking around for its run! The Summer 2023 anime schedule is kicking in just a matter of days, and that means we'll be getting all sorts of new anime. Bungo Stray Dogs wrapped up Season 4 of the anime series earlier this Winter, and now its next slate of episodes is already on the way.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 is gearing up for its premiere on July 12th, and the anime is celebrating by revealing that it will be running for 11 Episodes in total. According to a listing for its Disney+ release in Japan (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter), Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 will have two less episodes than the Season 4 run from earlier this year, but it makes a lot of sense considering that it's essentially two batches of episodes hitting in the same year as opposed to the wait in between Seasons 3 and 4.

(Photo: Bones)

How to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 will be premiering in Japan on July 12th, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their debuts this Summer. Featuring a returning staff and cast from the previous seasons of the anime, Takuya Igarashi will be directing Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 for Studio Bones. The new opening theme for the season is titled "Kurogane no Ori" as performed by GRANRODEO, and a new ending theme titled "Kiseki" as performed by Luck Life.

As for what to expect from the next season of the series, Crunchyroll teases Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 as such, "Detective employees are caught one after another, and Kamui, the leader of Tenjin Goshui, is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency. Will the Agency survive?!" You can currently find the first four seasons of Bungo Stray Dogs and the Dead Apple feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll as well if you wanted to catch up before the new episodes hit this Summer.

Is this enough episodes for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!