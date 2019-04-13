‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Licensed by Crunchyroll, Shares English Sub Trailer

Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the many popular anime series making their return this year, and the third season premiere is one of the most anticipated launches of the Spring 2019 anime season. The first two seasons and movie are currently streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, so fans were wondering if the third season was going to be available through them as well.

Luckily, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the series outside of Japan upon release. To get fans ready for the season’s debut on Crunchyroll on April 13th, Crunchyroll shared a new English subtitled trailer for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3.

Crunchyroll describes the new season as such, “The White Tiger and the Black Beast – Nakagawa Atsushi and Akutagawa Ryunosuke’s fight against Francis F. brings an end to the great war against the Guild. Life goes on as normal in Yokoyama, thanks to the continued truce between the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia, who, together, saved the city from ruin.

But there are still rumors of Guild stragglers and other crime organizations making their way in from abroad. Meanwhile, Dazai Osamu had premonitions of another impending disaster. Lurking in the darkness is the Fyodor D., leader of pirate organization Rats in the House of the Dead, his dreadful plans on the verge of execution.”

Bones will once again be producing the series, and the third season will also feature the return of Takuya Igarashi, director of the first two seasons and Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple. Yoji Enokido will be returning from the seasons and film to write the scripts for the new season as well.

The voice cast for the first three anime projects have been confirmed for a return in the third season too. There has been confirmation of a new character to the fray, however, as Kenichi Suzumura has been cast as Katai Tayama, a former Armed Detective Agency member who now lives as a shut-in hacker.

Bungo Stray Dogs was originally created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa for Young Ace magazine in 2012. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.

