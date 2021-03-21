Burn the Witch Creator Sketches Noel in New Video

✖

When it comes to Tite Kubo, the artist is ready to launch a comeback after a nice break from the limelight. The artist has been in headlines as of late for his work on Burn the Witch, and fans are waiting for word on its second season. The story's comeback might be a ways away, but Kubo is still down to hype up fans whenever he can. And thanks to a new video, the manga artist has done just that.

Over on Twitter, the production team behind Burn the Witch's anime shared a special video with fans. It was there Kudo was pictured close up as he drew a sketch of Noel, and the video is definitely worth watching for fans.

As you can see, Kubo has part of Noel drawn in this video when it begins, but he finishes the rough sketch in double time. After he defines the heroine's jawline, he adds the rough placement of Noel's mouth. The clip continues as Kubo brings Noel's hair to life and adds some more details around the face and ears. Looking at his speed, Kubo is almost working on muscle memory given how often he has sketched Noel for work, and his skill speaks for itself.

Clearly, this video has given fans a nice update on Burn the Witch, and they are glad to see Kubo so involved in its artwork. The artist is surely busy right now given the Bleach comeback that is in the works. Still, Kubo's new series has promised to bring forward a second season, and fans are hyped to see what the magical series has in store. So if we're all lucky, this is just one of many candid sketches to come from the artist!

What do you think of this little video? Does Kubo's skill still impress you...?