Burn the Witch Season 2 Is Still a Long Way Off

Earlier this year, Burn the Witch made its debut to the delight of fans the world over. Tite Kubo made a big gamble with the witchy title, but it seems to have paid off. The manga earned solid reviews from fans and critics alike. But if you thought more chapters would drop this year, well - you better think again.

Recently, Kubo did an interview which Natalie reported on in Japan. It was there the publication confirmed the artist has lots more work to do on Burn the Witch. So despite our hopes, the manga's new season will not go live anytime soon.

In fact, it seems like Kubo made it clear he had no part in teasing the second season. The artist seemed to joke about the 'Coming Soon' teaser included at the end of the manga's first run (via RanobeSugoi). The artist said that was put in the manga without his knowledge. For now, Kubo asks that fans wait patiently as he draws, so netizens are doing just that.

Of course, as the wait becomes longer for more manga so to does the anime. A film dedicated to Burn the Witch dropped earlier this year, and it was praised as a fun romp. Fans were quick to beg for a follow up, but without any new content to adapt, those pleas will go nowhere fast. But if fans are lucky, the wheels may start turning on a sequel before too too long.

If you want to know more about Burn the Witch, you can read its current one-shot through Viz Media. A synopsis provided by Anime News Network can be read below:

"The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Nini work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures."

Are you surprised by this update? Or did you expect a long wait for Burn the Witch season two?