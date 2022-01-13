Dragon Ball Fans’ Epic Meme Reaction to Call of Duty’s Levi Skin Goes Viral

When Call of Duty: Vanguard announced its Attack On Titan partnership, gamers and anime/manga fans alike were all caught by surprise. However, when Activision recently revealed its Call of Duty skin for Attack On Titan’s fan-favorite Captain Levi, the reaction was more like shock and horror than surprise. Social media has been going in on the look of COD Levi, but one Dragon Ball fan has gone viral in his own right, for creating an epic thread of Dragon Ball memes that has gone viral in its own right.

Check it out below, and if you’re a long time Dragon Ball Z and/or Dragon Ball Super fan, prepare yourself for laughter:

Goku’s Seen It

To properly use Dragon Ball memes is an art form. This is an example of a masterpiece.

Vegeta’s Seen It

And this is the great thing about Dragon Ball fandom: it’s a conversation. In memes!

Piccolo’s Seen It

Piccolo: Dragon Ball’s voice of reason in all things. And Zaddy extraordinaire:

Gohan’s Seen It

Piccolo’s son has entered the chat. Just in time for his big re-debut in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero later this year.

Beerus Has Seen It

The God of Destruction is here to erase this COD Levi from existence. Just in time.

Whis Has Seen It

The angel attendant knows that this Levi skin isn’t worthy of a god’s attention.

Broly Has Entered The Chat!

You knew it was only a matter of time before a Broly meme got involved. Now we are there.

Roshi Ain’t Doing Anything…

Once the Roshi memes come out, you know things are starting to get silly.

Krillin Handles The Light Work

Roshi hasn’t had to handle his own hand-work in a minute. Even Krillin could handle this COD Levi skin.

Bubbles Has Seen It

Oh, now we’re pulling out the Bubbles memes?! Yaaaaaaaaassssss!

Here Go Freeza Again…

This thread isn’t even over yet. Clearly. There are so many more Dragon Ball villain memes to get through!

You can get that Call of Duty: Vanguard, Attack on Titan Levi skin… if you want it.

Goku Black Wants Some

Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé jumped in before we could even hit publish…

Cell’s On The Celly

Cell with a cellphone – we’re going all the way with this!