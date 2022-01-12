Attack On Titan Fans Can’t Wrap Their Heads Around Call Of Duty’s Levi

Attack On Titan and Call of Duty: Vanguard recently announced a surprising partnership, wherein the Activision title is letting fans pick up a skin that lets them play as one of the most popular members of the Scout Regiment, Levi, and fans of the dark series created by Hajime Isayama are wrapping their heads around this new design. Though Attack On Titan has dived into the world of live-action before via the movies released in Japan in 2015, it is certainly a shock seeing the man who nearly killed the Beast Titan given a wild new makeover.

Playstation’s Official Account recently gave fans a new look at the Captain Levi skin from Attack On Titan, which Call of Duty: Vanguard players will be able to attach to Sergeant Daniel, though don’t expect this new look to give players the same abilities as the Scout Regiment that wield three-dimensional maneuver gear:

Give your heart, soldier! Attack on Titan crosses with Call of Duty in the Levi Edition Bundle. See the stylish items in action: https://t.co/dYTams4ozX pic.twitter.com/SARTqEkYJl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 11, 2022

What do you think of this radical new take on Levi? What other anime figures would you like to see appear in Call of Duty? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

He’s Only Real If You Believe It

My therapist: Vanguard Levi isn't real, he can't harm you

Vanguard Levi: pic.twitter.com/xfzu8hGRpg — Lockon Starfish (@Lockon_starfish) January 12, 2022

Ouch

Call of Duty Vanguard got Dollar Store Levi… pic.twitter.com/mPGVIThYoq — Treecks (@Trxxcks) January 11, 2022

Dead

They added Levi from AOT to cod Vanguard… im dead 💀 pic.twitter.com/Iikig06lJg — Retro | ENVtuber 🗝 (@RETROXIT) January 11, 2022

Still Want Him

That vanguard Levi might not look like him like that but I lowkey still want to get him LMFAOO — Shenzo (@_Shensoul) January 12, 2022

Is He An L?

New Levi outfit for #Vanguard is a definite L, probably the biggest one in cosmetic history, but the swords are a mega W. — BunBunBry (@BunBry22) January 11, 2022

Made Some Gamers Happy

FUCK IT IM GETTING VANGUARD FOR THE AOT THINGS — valerie 🍒 sylus yapper wife (@Canavalia_Moon) January 11, 2022

Devote Your Hearts

Levi didn’t lose everything just to end up on vanguard 🤦🏽 https://t.co/OZACFzsQgj — HOEmie (@WaffleHouseCig2) January 12, 2022

Will Levi Get Voice Lines?