Call of the Night Season 2 Announced

Call of the Night is coming back for a second season of the anime! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Kotoyama's original manga series was one of the more distinct releases of 2022 overall, but it ended its run without any sign of returning with new episodes. With the original Call of the Night manga also ending its run earlier this year, thankfully it's now been confirmed that fans of the franchise will be getting to enjoy some new material from it in the near future as the anime is finally getting ready for a proper comeback.

Call of the Night has announced that Season 2 of the anime is now in production, but unfortunately there are still very few details about what to expect from the new episodes. A release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, nor have there been details released about production staff, studio or potential returning or new voice cast. But to celebrate the announcement, you can check out the first poster for Call of the Night Season 2 below:

Call of the Night – Where to Watch

Directed by Tomoyuki Itamura for Liden Films, Call of the Night's first season stars Gen Sato as Kо Yamori, Sora Amamiya as Nazuna Nanakusa, Yumiri Hanamori as Akira Asai, Haruka Tomatsu as Seri Kikyo, Eri Kitamura as Nico Hirata, Shizuka Itou as Kabura Honda, Naomi Ozora as Midori Kohakobe, and Azumi Waki as Hatsuka Suzushiro. If you wanted to check out Call of the Night before it returns for Season 2, you can now find it exclusively streaming with HIDIVE (which just kicked off an English dub!).

They tease the series as such, "Wracked by insomnia and wanderlust, Ko Yamori is driven onto the moonlit streets every night in an aimless search for something he can't seem to name. His nightly ritual is marked by purposeless introspection — until he meets Nazuna, who might just be a vampire! Ko's new companion could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality. But there are conditions that must be met before Ko can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he'll have to discover just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires before he can heed the Call of the Night!"

