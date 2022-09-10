Call of the Night Hypes Climax With New Trailer

Call of the Night is gearing up to end the anime's debut run together with the rest of the cooling down Summer 2022 anime offerings, and now it is hyping fans over what to expect from the anime's climax with a new trailer teasing a key new addition for the final episodes! Kotoyama's original manga series was one of the many action series getting their adaptation debut this Summer, and it has taken over thanks to its central vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa. But as it gets ready to end, fans are already looking ahead to new anime coming our way.

To better prepare for what is coming in the final few episodes of the series, Call of the Night has debuted a new "climax" trailer not only showing off some of the biggest moments from the anime's debut season so far, but also introduces a new key character coming named Anko Ugisu. She will be investigating a missing Akihito Akiyama (who had been transformed into a vampire in an earlier episode), and will be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro in the anime. You can check out her debut in the new trailer for Call of the Night below:

Directed by Tomoyuki Itamura for Liden Films, Call of the Night stars Gen Sato as Kо Yamori, Sora Amamiya as Nazuna Nanakusa, Yumiri Hanamori as Akira Asai, Haruka Tomatsu as Seri Kikyo, Eri Kitamura as Nico Hirata, Shizuka Itou as Kabura Honda, Naomi Ozora as Midori Kohakobe, and Azumi Waki as Hatsuka Suzushiro. If you wanted to check out Call of the Night as it rounds out its final episodes for the Summer, you can now find it exclusively streaming with HIDIVE (which just kicked off an English dub!). They tease the series as such:

"Wracked by insomnia and wanderlust, Ko Yamori is driven onto the moonlit streets every night in an aimless search for something he can't seem to name. His nightly ritual is marked by purposeless introspection — until he meets Nazuna, who might just be a vampire! Ko's new companion could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality. But there are conditions that must be met before Ko can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he'll have to discover just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires before he can heed the Call of the Night!"

