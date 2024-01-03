Captain Tsubasa Creator Announces Retirement, Series Finale

Today marks the end of an era for manga lovers. New reports from Japan has confirmed Yoichi Takahashi is retiring after 43 years as a mangaka. The creator of Captain Tsubasa began working on the hit soccer tale years ago, and now, Takahashi plans to bring both of its ongoing series to a close.

According to Takahashi, his retirement will bring two series to a close. Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun and Captain Tsubasa: Memories will both end in April 2024. However, there will be more Captain Tsubasa to come from other creators. Takahashi says he will oversee scripts on future adaptations as he wants Captain Tsubasa to explore storylines he once wanted to draw.

As for why Takahashi is retiring, the manga artist says the decision wasn't made lightly. The artist has been facing a number of health issues over the years, and a change in creative environment helped Takahashi take the plunge.

"I think I'm still in good health today. However, as I continue to make manga, an age-related decline in my physical condition has become inevitable. The speed I draw has slowed down considerably... [and] what's more, my eyesight has deteriorated. It is difficult to focus," Takahashi revealed. The creator also said the manga industry's move to digital art has been very challenging for him. So as he faces a new year, the creator of Captain Tsubasa felt 2024 was a good time for his retirement.

Of course, manga readers want nothing but the best for Takahashi moving ahead as he's left quite the legacy. He remains best known for Captain Tsubasa which debuted in 1981. To date, the series has sold more than 90 million copies which makes it one of the biggest sports manga of all time. To many, Captain Tsubasa is a classic, and Takahashi is the mastermind who brought it to life. Now, the artist is preparing to step back from work, and fans are eager to let Takahashi know just how much his work means to them.

