Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’ To Get Third Season

It looks like Castlevania is coming in hot at Netflix these days. With its second season slated to debut later this year, it seems like Netflix has already given the okay for a third season.

Recently, Richard Armitage confirmed he and the entire voice cast of Castlevania are preparing to work on season three.

“We’re about to record a third,” Armitage said. “The second season hasn’t been aired yet, but we’re about to do a third.”

The drop came courtesy of Digital Spy as the site was also told what season two will focus on. When the anime makes a comeback this year, it will focus on the relationship between demon hunter Trevor Belmont and Adrian Tepes, a man better known as Alucard.

You know, as in Dracula’s son.

If you need to brush up on your Castlevania lore, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix. When the series premiered last year, it was met with rave reviews on behalf of fans and critics. You can read its synopsis below:

“Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

With such reception for season one, it didn’t take Netflix long to renew the original series for a second season. In fact, the announcement went live the day Castlevania first premiered as Frederator Studios confirmed season two was a go with a doubled episode order. Right now, there is no firm date on when season two of Castlevania will go live, but Warren Ellis did tell fans it will be this summer. So, it’s time to get your silver crosses and garlic bombs ready.

