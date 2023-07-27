Castlevania: Nocturne Trailer Released

Netflix's Castlevania Universe is expanding with a new animated series, and now we have gotten the first real look at what to expect from the new series with the first trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne! When the fourth season of the Castlevania animated series brought Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades' story to an end with its final episode, fans had no idea what could be coming next. Thankfully it was quickly confirmed that a new Castlevania series was in the works that would jump time forward and follow their child, Richter Belmont, during some of the biggest entries from the original Castlevania games.

Set during the French Revolution and moving time forward a bit and inspired by the events of the Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood games, Castlevania: Nocturne features some big characters from the franchise alongside Richter such as Maria Renard. There are many new characters both friend and foe alike introduced in the first trailer for the new series as well, and you can check it out below as we all get ready for its full premiere this Fall:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYvJZ3Itw8A

How to Watch Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne premieres on Netflix on September 28th. Featuring Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley as showrunners (with Bradley also serving duties as the Creator/Writer), Sam and Adam Deats as directors, and Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation producing for Netflix, Castlevania: Nocturne runs for eight episodes and stars the likes of Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton.

As for what to expect from the next series in the Castlevania Universe, Netflix teases Castlevania: Nocturne as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

What do you think of the first trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!