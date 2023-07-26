Castlevania: Nocturne Shares First Poster Ahead of Trailer Debut

Castlevania is one of Netflix's best original series, and it is far from done. After a solid four seasons, the show went into a bit of a hiatus, but Netflix is in the process of bringing it back. Castlevania: Nocturne is on the way, and we just got a first look at the anime ahead of its first trailer drop!

The update comes straight from Netflix as the team posted a key visual for Castlevania: Nocturne. As you can see below, the poster shows Richter Belmont from the back. The character is wearing a navy blue outfit that bares a familiar insignia. Matched with a whip and short hair, Richter looks like he would make Trevor Belmont proud. So of course, fans are eager to see how this sequel series goes.

It begins. Teaser trailer drops tomorrow. CASTLEVANIA: NOCTURNE premieres September 28th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/G5MCLasyda — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 26, 2023

After all, Castlevania: Nocturne will wind forward the clock. The anime will follow the story of Trevor and Sypha's descendant Richter during the French Revolution. The Belmont hunter will be joined in this time period by Maria Renard who Netflix has already released a first look at. So now, it is time for Netflix to show us how Castlevania: Nocturne will look in motion.

If you are not familiar with the Castlevania anime, you should know the TV adaptation began under creator Warren Ellis in July 2017. The dark fantasy was put into development by Kevin Kolde, and it has since become one of Netflix's top-rated originals. After its four-season run, Castlevania brought Trevor Belmont's story to an end in order to bring Richter to life. You can binge the anime's current seasons on Netflix, so for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Inspired by the classic videogame series, CASTLEVANIA is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, embittered and excommunicated, finds himself drawn into a battle for the survival of Europe – a region that has brought doom upon itself by taking away the one thing its greatest monster loved."

What do you think about this Castlevania update? Are you excited for this new Netflix series?