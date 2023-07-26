New Castlevania Anime Release Date Announced

Castlevania's animated universe is expanding with another series coming to Netflix later this year, and now Castlevania: Nocturne has announced its official release date for this Fall! Following the successful launch of the fourth and final season of the Castlevania anime series back in 2021, Netflix quickly confirmed that the franchise would be continuing with a new series jumping forward in time and following the sun of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, Richter Belmont during the French Revolution era. But things have been relatively quite in terms of its development ever since this initial announcement.

This new Castlevania Universe series was later confirmed to be titled Castlevania: Nocturne, and will feature Richter Belmont and Maria Renard, two major fan favorites from the Symphony of the Night and Blood of Rondo Castlevania games. With the first trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne releasing very soon, Netflix has dropped the first poster for the new Castlevania series that confirms that Castlevania: Nocturne will be launching around the world on September 28th and teases how fierce Richter will be in motion. You can check it out below:

It begins. Teaser trailer drops tomorrow. Castlevania: Nocturne premieres September 28, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/F5UEstn1PY — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 26, 2023

How to Watch Castlevania: Nocturne

Produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation, Castlevania: Nocturne will be premiering with Netflix on September 28th. Teasing that it will be adapting material from the Symphony of the Night and Blood of Rondo Castlevania games, Castlevania: Nocturne will feature Kevin Kolde as showrunner, Samuel Deats as director, creator and writer Clive Bradley also attached. If you wanted to catch up with the animated Castlevania universe, you can now find the four seasons of the original series now streaming with Netflix.

Netflix teases the original Castlevania anime series as such, "Inspired by the classic videogame series, CASTLEVANIA is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, embittered and excommunicated, finds himself drawn into a battle for the survival of Europe – a region that has brought doom upon itself by taking away the one thing its greatest monster loved."

Are you excited to check out Castlevania: Nocturne this Fall? What are you hoping to see from the next entry in the Castlevania animated universe? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!