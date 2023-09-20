Castlevania: Nocturne Takes Over Times Square Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Castlevania is coming back to screens with its next anime series later this month, and Netflix is hyping up Castlevania: Nocturne by taking over Times Square with a cool promotional billboard! Castlevania rounded out its original four season run with Netflix some time ago, and it was quickly confirmed that the franchise would be continuing with a new entry following Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades' kid. As fans saw in the original Castlevania video games, Richter Belmont will be taking center stage as the main protagonist fighting vampires this time around as a new threat has popped up years after the events of the first series.

Castlevania: Nocturne will be premiering in just a few more days, and Netflix is celebrating in a big way with a cool digital billboard in Times Square that not only pays homage to the original games that inspired the series, but showing off a cool look at what's coming in the anime. You can check out the new promo for Castlevania: Nocturne below with its Times Square takeover highlighted by the anime's official social media account:

↑↑↓↓←→←→ BA



Castlevania: Nocturne premieres Sept 28, only on Netflix.



Catch the DROP01 early premiere on Twitch and YouTube Sept 27 @ 9AM PT. pic.twitter.com/XCSOEHKx3H — Castlevania: Nocturne (@Castlevania) September 20, 2023

What to Know for the New Castlevania Anime

Castlevania: Nocturne will be making its full premiere with Netflix on September 28th, but will actually be having an early digital premiere of its first three episodes on September 27th as part of Netflix's upcoming DROP 01 event (which will also feature reveals and announcements for Netflix's other animated projects now in the works). Running for eight episodes, Castlevania: Nocturne stars the main voice cast of Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton.

As for what's coming in the next Castlevania Universe series, Netflix teases Castlevania: Nocturne as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

Are you excited to see Castlevania: Nocturne later this month?