Castlevania Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Carmilla's Season 4 Fight

✖

Castlevania shared a behind-the-scenes look at Carmilla's huge fight in Season 4 of the Netflix original anime series! Carmilla was one of the central figures of the series going into the fourth season. Ever since she was introduced with the second season, Carmilla's development and desire to rule the world continued to be one of the major threads keeping the story moving forward. With the fourth and final season of the series, we finally got to see Carmilla backing up all of her grandstanding by showing off what she could really do in the midst of battle.

For those not yet completely caught up with the fourth and final season, Castlevania's final season sees Carmilla in a major fight against Isaac as the two of them finally clash after their respective paths put them in front of one another. Just as the series did with Striga's showcase, the staff behind the series made sure to really go all out with Carmilla's first real and fullest fight in the series overall. Check out a behind-the-scenes look at the fight shared by Powerhouse Animation:

Capping off the series with a ten episode run, Netflix's fourth and final season of Castlevania is now available for streaming. They describe the season as such, "Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times." If you have yet to check out the final season for yourself and want a better idea of what to expect, ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed Castlevania's final outing and spoke of it as such:

"Amid the blood and guts, Castlevania takes the opportunity to dive into what it means to be a creature of the night and/or a vampire, which allows for some interesting character development that gives something for fans to mull over in the final moments. Fans of the series will definitely find themselves surprised at where some of their favorite characters end up and which battles actually take place following the build-up of Season 3. It's a tight, action-packed affair that potentially could have used one less episode to bring everything to a close." You can read the full review here for more.

What did you think of Carmilla's big fight in the fourth season? How did you like Castlevania Season 4 overall? How did you like the series as a whole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!