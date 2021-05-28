Castlevania Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Striga's Brutal Season 4 Fight

✖

Castlevania has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Striga's brutal fight in Season 4 of the Netflix original anime series! After making its four episode debut back in 2017, the Netflix series based on Konami's video game franchise has since evolved to a whole new level with the fourth and final season of the series. Released earlier this Spring to bring the overall story of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard to an end, the team behind the series really went above and beyond for the fourth season's action scenes. This wasn't limited to the main trio either as many of the ancillary characters also got a moment to shine.

After being introduced to the series as a powerful vampie warrior in the third season, fans finally got to see what Striga was capable of in battle during the third episode of the new season. It was definitely worth the wait, and now Powerhouse Animation has shared a cool behind-the-scenes look at this fight to show how it evolved from its key animation to the final fight seen in the episode. Check it out below:

Running for ten episodes in all, Netflix's fourth and final season of Castlevania is now available for streaming. They describe the season as such, "Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times." If you have yet to check out the final season and wanted a better idea of what to expect, ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed Castlevania's final outing and spoke of it as such:

"Amid the blood and guts, Castlevania takes the opportunity to dive into what it means to be a creature of the night and/or a vampire, which allows for some interesting character development that gives something for fans to mull over in the final moments. Fans of the series will definitely find themselves surprised at where some of their favorite characters end up and which battles actually take place following the build-up of Season 3. It's a tight, action-packed affair that potentially could have used one less episode to bring everything to a close." You can read the full review here for more.

What did you think of Striga's big fight in Castlevania Season 4? What did you think of the final season overall? How did you like the entire series as a whole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!