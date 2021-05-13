How to Watch Castlevania Season 4

✖

Castlevania is back and bringing out a ton of action to end its story. Today, the fourth and final season of Castlevania went live on Netflix to the excitement of many. So if you need info on how to watch the new episodes, we have you covered!

If you did not know, Netflix streams the anime exclusively stateside, so you can find Castlevania season four there now. Of course, this means you will have to have an account with the service, but Castlevania is well worth the subscription.

You can also find seasons one through three on Netflix if you need to catch up on Castlevania. The original anime is available dubbed for fans with stars like Richard Armitage and James Callis providing vocal talent.

If you need to know more about Castlevania, you can find its official synopsis for season one here: "Trevor Belmont, embittered and excommunicated, finds himself drawn into a battle for the survival of Europe - a region that has brought doom upon itself by taking away the one thing its greatest monster loved."

