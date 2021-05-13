Castlevania Drops Final Season to Rave Reviews from Fans

Castlevania has been one of the most popular original shows for Netflix, but all good things must end at some point. Today marks the end of an era for the series as Castlevania put out its fourth and final season. As you might have guessed, fans are flocking to the season to see how this critical darling pans out, and it seems netizens are loving what they've found.

As you can see in the slides below, Castlevania has sparked a flood of rave reviews on social media. From Twitter to Reddit, it seems season four is doing what its team hoped. The finale has wrapped up the dark fantasy with enough bite to shock long-time fans while still honoring its stars.

(Photo: Netflix)

Of course, the ending has fans tearing up as this is the last of Castlevania. Netflix has confirmed spin-outs will be developed for the franchise, but this first installment is done. After debuting in July 2017, fans cannot believe the ride is over, but this finale reminded us of what a good ride it was.

For those needing to catch up on Castlevania, the show is available in its entirety on Netflix. Season four went live today with help from developer Adi Shankar and embattled writer Warren Ellis. The show features voice talent from stars like Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Emily Swallow, and more.

What do you think of this final season of Castlevania so far? Is season four living up to your expectations or not? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.