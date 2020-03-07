Isaac’s War Against Humanity Continues In Castlevania Season Three

Castlevania Season Three has its characters journeying to lands all over the world, and the devil forger known as Isaac has one of the most interesting story lines of the bunch! In the last season, Isaac was a devout follower of Dracula, assisting the vampire king in creating an army of devils to help him with his quest to eradicate mankind. Unfortunately for Isaac, he was flung away from his master before the final fight with Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard was about to take place as Vlad was attempting to save the life of his servant. Now, Season Three puts Isaac on a much darker road!

Warning! We’ll be diving into spoiler territory for Season Three of Castlevania, so if you want to avoid spoilers and have yet to finish the season, steer clear!

Isaac moves across the world, looking for new ways to expand his army and is overall something of a tragic character. The devil forger is encountering the best and worst of humanity, running into characters who simultaneously give him reason to spare mankind and reason to destroy it. In some amazing action displays, Isaac will normally defeat the soldiers of a given town by stabbing them and transforming them into another member of his devil army.

There’s a particularly chilling scene that explains why Isaac can harbor a hatred for humanity while simultaneously propping up the demons within his employ. With himself and his soldiers gathered around a fire, he begins a conversation with a horrific “fly eyed” demon that tells Isaac about its past, detailing the events of his past when he was a human. Now that the terror has become a devil, the creature can now revel in his sin and in a way, is finally free. In a sense, Isaac believes that he is freeing humanity by killing them.

On his travels, Isaac encounters a mysterious woman who tells him of the plight of a town that has been attacked by a rogue magician. The magician has kept the people of the town as his slaves, controlling their minds. Unfortunately for these people, Isaac is not their savior, as when he defeats the sorcerer, he decides to kill the remnants of the town and add them all to his army.

The season finale sees Isaac in a new position of power, essentially creating his own demon town. If we are to see a fourth season, Isaac would certainly be on a crash course with both the vampire hunters and Carmilla’s flourishing army!

What do you think of Isaac as a character? Did you like his story?